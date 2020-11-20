Share Facebook

Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.2 to add compatibility with M1-based Macs and macOS 11 Big Sur — including an updated user interface and icons, plus updated default colors that play well with Big Sur. (If you’re using custom colors, you will need to reset the Preferences to the Defaults to see the updated Big Sur theme.) The long-form writing tool updates a few ebook compilation features (including recommending Kindle Previewer for generating .mobi files), changes the behavior of the scratchpad to now refresh its content whenever the window is brought to the front in order to avoid crashes, adds an option on Big Sur to use a monochrome toolbar, improves Apple’s “Select Word” action so that it no longer selects spaces, and fixes a bug deleting a comment and then returning immediately to the editor could cause new typing to take on a link.

Scrivener also now has its own native DOCX importer/exporter that no longer relies on Java, and Scrivener 3.2 no longer includes a bundled Java Runtime Environment. However, that means the default ODT and DOC converters are now of a lower quality. Users can install Java themselves in order to access Scrivener’s previous converters for these formats. ($49 new, free update, 85.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)