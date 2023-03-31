Scrivener 3.3.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.3 with compilation improvements for PDF, ebooks, and DOCX files. The long-form writing tool now supports generating PDF files in the PDF/X-1a format (required by certain self-publishing services), updates the Ebook Compile format to preserve indents in tables of contents, and improves DOCX export to be more careful about avoiding duplicate image data. The release also ensures the Compile option to convert Markdown in text and notes to rich text no longer changes smart quotes and includes en-dashes when “Convert smart to dumb punctuation” is selected in the general Compile settings.

Scrivener 3.3 also updates the way custom Office importers and exporters are installed to abide by new Apple requirements; adds support for links in footnotes, endnotes, and comments when importing DOCX files; removes the limitation where backups could not be created from projects with tildes in their file names; fixes a bug that caused certain combinations of paragraph styles and page breaks to throw an exception when exporting to RTF; and resolves an issue where the snapshot comparison feature failed in macOS 13 Ventura. Version 3.3.1 fixes a crash in version 3.3 when trying to access the colour popovers via the formatting bar. ($49 new, free update, 134 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.1+)