Agen Schmitz

Scrivener 3.3.3

Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.3.3, updating the long-form writing tool with improvements and compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma. The release increases the minimum system requirements to macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later, requires those using High Sierra to use an external version of MultiMarkdown because the bundled MultiMarkdown converter requires at least 10.14 Mojave, fixes a bug that could cause a first-launch crash, resolves a crash that could occur with comments spanning more than one paragraph in imported Word documents, fixes a bug that failed to import structured document text in DOCX files, ensures the images of certain buttons are displayed in Sonoma, and resolves an issue that could cause third-party tools to report a code-signing error when probing Scrivener’s app bundle. ($49 new, free update, 126 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Scrivener 3.3.3

