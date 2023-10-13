Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Literature & Latte has released Scrivener 3.3.4 with numerous bug fixes for the long-form writing tool. The maintenance update resolves an issue on Intel machines where the effects of the center and right options in scriptwriting settings were swapped, addresses a couple of crashes in macOS 14 Sonoma (when zoomed in page mode and while typing with auto-completions turned on), fixes a bug that would cause page view to take a long time to lay out, resolves an issue where labels without titles would draw incorrectly in footer bars, and changes the way projects monitor settings changes to try to work around a rare crash. ($49 new, free update, 64.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

