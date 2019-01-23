Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Security Update 2019-001 (High Sierra and Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2019-001 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.12 Sierra, patching security vulnerabilities also dealt with by macOS 10.14.3 Mojave. Both updates address an out-of-bounds read in Bluetooth that could enable an attacker to execute arbitrary code, a memory initialization issue, a buffer overflow with FaceTime that could enable an attacker to initiate a FaceTime call and execute arbitrary code, and a couple of kernel-related memory corruption bugs. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 1.83 GB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 832.9 MB; security content release notes)

Comments About Security Update 2019-001 (High Sierra and Sierra)

