Agen Schmitz

Security Update 2018-003 (High Sierra) and Security Update 2018-006 (Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2018-003 for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and Security Update 2017-006 for macOS 10.12 Sierra, patching a goodly number of security vulnerabilities. Both updates address a validation issue that could allow an application to be able to read restricted memory, memory corruption issues that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and a logic issue that could allow a malicious application to elevate privileges. (Free. For 10.13.6 High Sierra, 1.82 GB; for 10.12.6 Sierra, 828.4 MB; security content release notes)

Comments About Security Update 2018-003 (High Sierra) and Security Update 2018-006 (Sierra)

