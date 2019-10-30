Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Security Update 2019-001 (Mojave) and 2019-006 (High Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2018-001 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and Security Update 2017-006 for 10.13 High Sierra, patching a lengthy list of security vulnerabilities for the older operating systems. The updates address memory corruption issues related to the kernel, graphics, audio, and file system events that could allow arbitrary code execution, several vulnerabilities related to the CUPS printer interface, and a logic issue with PluginKit that could allow a local user to check for the existence of arbitrary files. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.56 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 1.92 GB; security content release notes)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Security Update 2019-001 (Mojave) and 2019-006 (High Sierra)

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum