Security Update 2019-001 (Mojave) and 2019-006 (High Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2018-001 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and Security Update 2017-006 for 10.13 High Sierra, patching a lengthy list of security vulnerabilities for the older operating systems. The updates address memory corruption issues related to the kernel, graphics, audio, and file system events that could allow arbitrary code execution, several vulnerabilities related to the CUPS printer interface, and a logic issue with PluginKit that could allow a local user to check for the existence of arbitrary files. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.56 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 1.92 GB; security content release notes)