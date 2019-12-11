Security Update 2019-002 (Mojave) and 2019-007 (High Sierra)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2019-002 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and Security Update 2019-007 for 10.13 High Sierra, patching just two security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates address a memory corruption that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with system privileges and patch a memory corruption issue that could allow arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.58 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 1.92 GB; security content release notes)