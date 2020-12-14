Security Update 2020-001 (Catalina) and 2020-007 (Mojave)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2020-001 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and Security Update 2020-007 for 10.14 Mojave to patch 46 security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems with concerns ranging from arbitrary code execution to unexpected system termination. (Now that macOS 11 Big Sur is out, 10.13 High Sierra is no longer receiving security updates.) You can access these updates via Software Update. We recommend installing these security updates, but only after waiting for a week or so to ensure there aren’t any unwanted side effects. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)