Security Update 2020-001 (Mojave and High Sierra)

Apple has released Security Update 2020-001 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a variety of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates address several kernel-related issues that could allow malicious applications to execute arbitrary code with system privileges or read restricted memory, eliminates a memory corruption issue related to image processing that could allow a maliciously crafted JPEG to execute arbitrary code, patches a memory leak with the CoreBluetooth framework, and improves access restrictions to prevent malicious applications from overwriting arbitrary files. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.62 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 1.92 GB; security content release notes)