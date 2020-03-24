Security Update 2020-002 (Mojave and High Sierra)

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released Security Update 2020-002 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a variety of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates address multiple memory corruption issues related to Bluetooth and AppleGraphicsControl that could lead to arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges, patch a use after free issue that could allow an application to gain elevated privileges, and improve input sanitization to resolve a Bluetooth validation issue that could enable an application to read restricted memory. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.63 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 2.12 GB; security content release notes)