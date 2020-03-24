Security Update 2020-002 (Mojave and High Sierra)
Apple has released Security Update 2020-002 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a variety of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates address multiple memory corruption issues related to Bluetooth and AppleGraphicsControl that could lead to arbitrary code execution with kernel privileges, patch a use after free issue that could allow an application to gain elevated privileges, and improve input sanitization to resolve a Bluetooth validation issue that could enable an application to read restricted memory. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.63 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 2.12 GB; security content release notes)
I have installed the update and, so far, no issues. I have auto-updates turned off but noticed a security update to Safari happened automatically overnight (as recommended by Tidbits, I have “install system data files and security updates” checked under Software Update/Advanced).
That isn’t the way things should work. The “security update to Safari” was a total upgrade of Safari including security, bug and small feature upgrades. It did not come to because you have “install system data files and security updates” as I verified yesterday using SilentKnight.
I suspect what happened was that when you were alerted to the Security Update 2020-002 you didn’t notice the “more…” link below that notice that would have expanded to show there was also an additional update of Safari 13.1. When you clicked Update, both were downloaded and installed at the same time, but you would not have noticed the separate Safari update which was accomplished along with the Security Update 2020-002.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum