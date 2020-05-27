Security Update 2020-003 (Mojave and High Sierra)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2020-003 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a variety of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates address a denial of service issue related to AirDrop; patches multiple kernel vulnerabilities that could execute arbitrary code, cause unexpected system termination, or read kernel memory; fixes an out-of-bounds read with DiskArbitration that could allow a malicious application to break out of its sandbox; and resolves several Wi-Fi issues. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.68 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 2.11 GB; security content release notes)