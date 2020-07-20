Security Update 2020-004 (Mojave and High Sierra)

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2020-004 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a couple of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates for both Mojave and High Sierra address an issue with the Vim command-line text editor that could allow a remote attacker to cause arbitrary code execution, while High Sierra also improves CoreAudio bounds checking to prevent buffer overflows from resulting in arbitrary code execution. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.68 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 2.11 GB; security content release notes)