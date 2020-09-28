Security Update 2020-005 (Mojave and High Sierra)
Apple has released Security Update 2020-005 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, patching a couple of security vulnerabilities in the older operating systems. The updates for both Mojave and High Sierra address a sandbox logic issue that could allow a malicious application to access restricted files and an ImageIO issue that could lead to arbitrary code execution when processing a maliciously crafted image. The update for High Sierra also resolves an issue with Mail that could allow a remote attacker to alter application state.
We recommend avoiding Security Update 2020-005 for Mojave for now. Numerous problems are being reported, including issues with creating new users. The High Sierra update does not seem to be causing problems and even addresses a problem with PPPoE connections. (Free. For 10.14 Mojave, 1.69 GB; for 10.13 High Sierra, 2.12 GB; security content release notes)
Security Update 2020-005 High Sierra fixed a bad bug. The release note doesn’t say anything about it, but I observed the following change on my 2017 iMac 5K running macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra:
In July 2020, I installed Security Update 2020-004, 10.13.6 High Sierra (17G14019). After that, if my iMac sleeps and then wakes up, at first it works fine, but after a few minutes, Internet connection disconnects itself. The PPPoE menubar icon shows the disconnected status, and if I use that menu and select the ‘connect PPPoE’ item, it tries to connect, but fails. The only way to connect to the Internet was to open System Preferences, open Network pane, select ‘PPPoE’ from the sidebar, and then click the ‘Connect’ button. Then the Internet connection (Fiber-optic connection by a Japanese ISP) would come back. But then if my iMac sleeps and wakes up, the same thing would happen again.
This was the situation with Security Update 2020-004. (I had NEVER seen the problem before that.)
On Friday (September 25, Japan Time) Security Update 2020-005 High Sierra (17G14033) came out. I installed it. After that, now that 50 hours have passed, but the problem never occured again. Internet connection is 100% reliable now. Somehow, 2020-005 must have fixed something about my PPPoE connection.
Apple’s macOS Catalina 10.15.7 release note says:
I guess this might be related…?
Haven’t there just been a flurry of posts on TidBITS Talk saying we should avoid this Security Update because there are some serious problems with it?
Randy Singer posted this article: https://mrmacintosh.com/mojave-2020-005-security-update-causing-major-problems-updated/
I’m staying away for now.
Freaky. We must have had an odd collision when editing, since Josh’s save overwrote the change I made to the draft to point out the problems. The article is fixed now, with the link to the thread here.
More info:
What went wrong with Mojave Security Update 2020-005, and Catalina 10.15.7?
https://eclecticlight.co/2020/09/28/what-went-wrong-with-mojave-security-update-2020-005-and-catalina-10-15-7/
