Security Update 2021-001 (Catalina and Mojave)

Apple has released Security Update 2021-001 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave to patch 32 security vulnerabilities for Catalina and 23 vulnerabilities for Mojave. The Security Updates for each of the older operating systems address a variety of concerns, ranging from arbitrary code execution due to maliciously crafted fonts or images to allowing a remote attacker to cause a denial of service. You can access these updates via Software Update. We recommend installing these security updates but only after waiting for a week or so to ensure there aren’t any unwanted side effects. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)