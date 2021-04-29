Security Update 2021-002 Catalina and 2021-003 Mojave

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2021-002 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and Security Update 2021-003 for 10.14 Mojave, patching 31 security vulnerabilities in Catalina and 30 vulnerabilities in Mojave. Both updates address memory corruption and handling issues with the kernel that could elevate privileges or allow kernel memory disclosure, a Wi-Fi-related memory corruption issue that could allow an app to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory, and a Windows Server issue that could leak a user’s credentials from secure text fields. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Catalina release notes and Mojave release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)