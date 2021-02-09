Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update and Security Update 2021-002 (Mojave)

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update and Security Update 2021-002 for macOS 10.14 Mojave, both of which can be accessed via Software Update. The Supplemental Update for Catalina patches two vulnerabilities with the Intel Graphics Driver that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Both updates address a vulnerability with the sudo command in the Terminal app that could allow a local attacker to gain elevated privileges. We recommend installing these updates, but since they’re hot off the presses, we suggest waiting a week or so before installing to ensure there aren’t any unwanted side effects. If you notice anything, please add a comment to this article. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)

Comments About macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update and Security Update 2021-002 (Mojave)

