Security Update 2021-003 Catalina and 2021-004 Mojave

Apple has released Security Update 2021-003 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and Security Update 2021-004 for 10.14 Mojave, patching 36 security vulnerabilities in Catalina and 30 vulnerabilities in Mojave. Both updates address logic issues with the kernel that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, resolve a logic issue with AppleScript that could allow a malicious application to bypass Gatekeeper checks, and address several Heimdal-related memory corruption and logic issues. None of these vulnerabilities are actively being exploited in the wild, so there’s likely no harm in waiting a week or two before installing. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Catalina release notes and Mojave release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)