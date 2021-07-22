Security Update 2021-004 Catalina and 2021-005 Mojave

Share Facebook

Apple has released Security Update 2021-004 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and Security Update 2021-005 for 10.14 Mojave, patching 25 security vulnerabilities in Catalina and 19 vulnerabilities in Mojave. Both updates address a memory corruption issue in Bluetooth that could allow a malicious application to gain root privileges, resolve multiple memory corruption issues in WebKit that could allow arbitrary code execution via maliciously crafted Web content, and fix multiple issues with FontParser. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Catalina release notes and Mojave release notes, macOS 10.15.7 and 10.14.6)