SEE Finance 2.0.8

Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 2.0.9, a maintenance update that brings improved support for Dark mode and compatibility adjustments for macOS 10.14 Mojave. The personal finance app also improves QIF and CSV file importing, adds a contextual menu to the sidebar account list, no longer requires transaction splits to vary in settings, improves reports and budgets, changes the default security sectors to Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) style sectors, and improves layout when using custom row heights and fonts. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, SEE Finance 2 is on sale from the Scimonoce Software Web site and the Mac App Store for $29.99 for an unspecified limited time. ($39.99 new, free update, 27 MB, 10.12+)