SEE Finance 2.1.2

Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 2.1 with a hefty helping of improvements and bug fixes. The personal finance app adds a new reconciling mode, a Memorized Transactions feature that auto-fills details from the last edited transaction using that payee, an account cash balance listing in the Portfolio, and options to duplicate reports and budgets. The release also fixes an issue where creating a new file by only creating accounts manually wouldn’t autosave the file, adjusts the text color of section headings for Dark mode, changes the merge window for merging payees and categories to be more like other windows, and adjusts the duplicate transactions monitoring to give more priority to a transaction with a matching check number. Shortly after this release, Scimonoce Software issued versions 2.1.1 and 2.1.2 to address bugs introduced in version 2.1. ($39.99 new, free update, 28.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)