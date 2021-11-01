Share Facebook

Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 2.2.2, improving compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and adding support for several more cryptocurrencies. The personal finance app adjusts how OFX Direct Connect downloads are formatted to use line breaks by default, updates the user agent for OFX Direct Connect downloads, fixes a bug where files stored on iCloud might not refresh to show changes from another device, resolves an issue that prevented the proper budgeted amounts from showing when being viewed as Year to Date, fixes a bug that prevented the app from automatically calculating aspects of investment transactions, and addresses a problem that could incorrectly set balances to negative amounts when using IDR currency. Normally priced at $49.99, SEE Finance is on sale for a limited time for $39.99 from the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new, free update, 53.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)