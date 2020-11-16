Share Facebook

Scimonoce Software has released SEE Finance 2.2, bringing numerous adjustments for compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and adding support for Macs running on Apple’s M1 chip. The personal finance app changes how the program identifies itself for OFX Direct Connect downloads (which may require reactivation or additional verification for downloads), adjusts accounts downloads to process any successfully downloaded accounts when one or more others failed, stops applying last-used settings for transactions when selecting adjustment payees, improves loading time of the Calendar viewing option, resolves an issue where the split transactions could be out of order when generated from a scheduled transaction, and addresses a problem connecting to Vanguard (and possibly other institutions) due to not returning requested cookies from previous connections. Normally priced $49.99, SEE Finance is on sale for a limited time for $39.99 from the Scimonoce Software Web site and the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new, free update, 49.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)