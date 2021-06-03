Share Facebook

Dejal Systems has released Simon 5.0, a “massive update” that brings a long-requested feature: syncing data between multiple Macs via iCloud. Designed for checking Web pages and other kinds of online services for changes or failures, the server monitoring tool requires you to enable data syncing, after which each test can be checked on a specific computer but edited from any synced Mac. When syncing Simon data between multiple computers, the new Simon Status service enables checking the state of any Simon instances with the capability of customizing what to check and output in the test editor.

The release also adds a new Link Checker filter to check the validity of multiple links, provides custom output options for Find Regular Expressions filters, adds new Speak Error and iMessage notifiers, fixes importing some malformed AppleScripts in the Script editor, adds support for importing Safari and Chrome bookmarks to the Setup Assistant, and improves Dark mode support.

Now a universal app for both Intel- and M1-based Macs, Simon 5.0 requires a minimum of macOS 10.12 Sierra. Simon 5.0 is still priced at $99, with a $49 upgrade from version 4. If you purchased Simon 4 on or 1 September 2020, you will automatically get a version 5 license. ($99 new, $49 upgrade, in Setapp, 17.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)