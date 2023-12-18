Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Skype 8.110

Microsoft has released Skype 8.110, introducing the TwinCam feature that enables you to use your mobile device’s camera as a dynamic secondary view for the Internet telephony and messaging app. The update also enhances Skype’s Stacked Media Albums so multiple images are sleekly stacked and framed to match your theme, brings a redesigned reactions screen and chat list, adds the Skype Clips feature for sharing your screen and other video clips, and fixes a bug that could cause Skype to sign you out when sending an audio or video message on the Mac. (Free, 234.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

