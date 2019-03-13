Skype 8.41
Microsoft has released Skype 8.41, adding the capability to merge an incoming call with the current call (instead of putting it on hold). The Internet telephony and messaging app also enables you to resize your video preview, provides more details on why a call failed, adds more control over live captions and subtitles, brings support for receiving email notifications for missed calls or messages, improves in-conversation search results, and adds a caller ID option. (Free, 93.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
I hate to say it but I wish the Skype Developers would fix the picture freezes, loss of sound, sound distortion, and other problems before creating these new and useful features. I think that these problems are the cause of so many 2 Star ratings Skype gets.
