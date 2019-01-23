Slack for Mac 3.3.7

Share Facebook

Slack has released version 3.3.7 of its Mac desktop client with a new logo for 2019 that ditches the plaid and hashtag for something a bit more amorphous that has drawn mockery from around the Internet. The client app for the group messaging system and collaboration service also ensures that users signing in with single sign-on will not see the same message twice when logging in, eliminates several crashes, improves the selection of code-formatted blocks of text, and ensures that microphone and video permissions in macOS 10.14 Mojave are asked for correctly. (Free from Slack and the Mac App Store, 66.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)