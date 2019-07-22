Slack for Mac 4.0

Share Facebook

Slack has released version 4.0 of its Mac desktop client with performance and connectivity improvements. Slack claims the new desktop client launches up to 33% more quickly and connects to incoming calls as much as 10% faster. Additionally, the app uses less memory while being more efficient at toggling between multiple workspaces, and it lets you launch Slack and view previously opened channels and conversations even when experiencing spotty Internet connectivity.

The release also provides administrators more control when configuring auto-updates, improves support for dragging and dropping files, ensures that sound notifications work correctly, enables you to turn off hardware acceleration without foregrounding, and ensures customized Slack shortcuts on macOS work as expected. (Free from Slack and the Mac App Store, 71 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)