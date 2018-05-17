Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 3.1, improving the Play-Thru window with full channel support for multi-channel devices. In addition, the sound preferences tool’s main menu gains a System sub-menu that provides quick access to both the Sound system preference pane and macOS’s bundled Audio MIDI Setup app. The update also works around device visibility issues caused by incorrect behavior in apps such as Boom, improves CPU usage when the Play-Thru window is closed, and enables the Track options for Input and Output devices in the Play-Thru window to deal with situations where macOS doesn’t report a default device. ($10 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 3.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)