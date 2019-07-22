Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 4.1.1, a maintenance update to the company’s recently refreshed sound utility (see “SoundSource 4.0.1,” 29 March 2019). The release brings better support for Fast User Switching (enabling each user to run their own instance of the application), improves support for Dark mode in all windows across the app, ensures the headphone mix from Apogee Maestro’s software will no longer be muted, corrects an issue where the trial mode warning could incorrectly appear early, and improves alerts informing you when the software is being run on an unsupported OS. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19 upgrade, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)