Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 4.1.4, adding preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. However, Rogue Amoeba warns that because Apple now requires third-party Audio Unit plugins to be properly signed and notarized, some older plugins will not load in SoundSource on Catalina. The sound utility also updates the Audio Capture Engine backend to version 11.0, allows custom presets to be overwritten with new settings, corrects an issue where Magic Boost could cause a brief glitch in initial audio playback, correctly returns the balance slider to 0 when adjusting via the arrow keys, and now requires 10.12 Sierra or higher. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)