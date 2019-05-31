Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SoundSource 4.1

Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 4.1, a maintenance update to the company’s recently refreshed sound utility (see “SoundSource 4.0.1,” 29 March 2019). The release brings several enhancements, including support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, full Undo support, and improvements to adjusting audio from the Finder as well as macOS’s Text to Speech functionality. SoundSource 4.1 also addresses a couple of critical bugs, including several that could cause SoundSource to hang or crash, one where SoundSource’s backend could lock up due to rapid sample rate changes, and another that caused redirecting audio to Bluetooth devices to be unreliable.

Other changes include an update to the Audio Capture Engine backend to version 10.1, a dimming of SoundSource’s main window when it’s in the background for better clarity, and improved tracking of USB audio devices across ports. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $19 upgrade, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SoundSource 4.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum