Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 4.2.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 4.2.2, updating the built-in Lagutin Equalizer to tweak its animation and improve how it saves and edits user presets. The sound control utility also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1.3 with many backend enhancements, including a fix for device tracking and correction for devices using non-default stereo pairs. SoundSource 4.2.2 also adds animations to volume indicators throughout the app, retains the pinned state of the main window between launches, improves connections to AirPods, corrects several issues with VoiceOver, ensures the Equalizer’s preset window closes properly in macOS 10.12 Sierra, and plugs several assorted memory leaks. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About SoundSource 4.2.2

