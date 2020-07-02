Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 4.2.4, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1.5 to fix capturing audio from Google Chrome’s Progressive Web Apps and work around issues with Bluetooth. The sound control utility now enables you to use a generic interface for Audio Unit plugins to avoid issues with buggy custom interfaces as well as helping VoiceOver users, ensures focus returns to the front-most window after dismissing SoundSource, fixes a visual glitch where white boxes could appear behind app icons, correctly restores the app’s position in the menu bar across all launches and reboots, and plugs a rare memory leak. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)