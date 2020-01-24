Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 4.2, a notable update with several new features added to the sound control utility. What was once a simple tool for switching audio devices from the menu bar has grown to control and redirect audio on a per-app basis while providing an equalizer and volume booster. SoundSource 4.2 adds a new built-in effect called Volume Overdrive that can intelligently amplify individual application audio up to 400%, helping to avoid unpleasant digital distortion of overdriven audio. Selecting one of the four levels of volume overdrive for a specific application reduces the volume level slider for just that app, leaving overall System Output volume unchanged. You can adjust the application volume slider to increase the volume level.

SoundSource preferences also now enable you to view when your Mac is playing audio, placing an output meter to the right of the SoundSource menu bar icon (which you can also change to an icon showing the system’s current output volume).

The update also adds support for capturing audio from Siri and VoiceOver (selecting them from the Special Sources area in the Application source block); displays battery status for Bluetooth devices like AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Beats headphones; enables you to remove the built-in Lagutin EQ; improves drag-and-drop behavior in SoundSource’s applications and effects lists; enhances tracking of USB audio devices; provides full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina; and updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1.1. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)