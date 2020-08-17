Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.0.3

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.0.3, a maintenance release for the recently upgraded audio control utility. The update returns the capability to adjust audio from Dock-less (menu bar only) audio apps (such as Triode and Vox), ensures correct handling of audio from the Special Sources found in the Add Favorites menu (including Siri and Text to Speech), resolves a conflict that could occur when playing full-screen video, properly handles Sound Effects volumes when it’s applying a software volume adjustment, and makes many improvements to accessibility (including improved navigation when using VoiceOver).

SoundSource 5 is regularly priced at $39 but has an introductory price of $29 through the end of August. If you previously purchased SoundSource 4, you can upgrade to version 5 for $19. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

