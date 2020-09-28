SoundSource 5.0.5

Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.0.4, a wide-ranging maintenance release for the audio control utility that lets you control apps that include their own audio output selectors. The update improves audio adjustment of apps built with Apple’s Mac Catalyst (such as Podcasts), though additional improvements are in progress. SoundSource 5.0.4 also now provides a warning if a secondary device used for Sound Effects is muted, improves the speed of switching devices with any of SoundSource’s device selectors, improves the handling of Bluetooth devices to avoid unintentionally activating their inputs, improves the handling of Cisco Webex, and resolves numerous crashes.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba updated SoundSource to version 5.0.5 to fix a few regressions, including a bug where the app would incorrectly apply a secondary volume adjustment to devices without master volume controls and cause input volume to be lowered incorrectly. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)