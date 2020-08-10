SoundSource 5.0

Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has updated its SoundSource audio control utility to version 5, a major new release that brings a dramatically overhauled interface, automatic application management, and additional menu bar visual indicators. SoundSource 5’s default view has been streamlined to use less space and offers a new Compact View to slim it down even more. When an app produces audio, it now appears automatically in SoundSource, and you can keep an application in the list by clicking an app’s Favorite star. You can add optional meters for the default output device, default input device, and any active applications in the menubar.

The release also updates the built-in 10-band Lagutin equalizer with visual improvements, stores Balance control on a per-device basis, enables you to pin Audio Unit effects on your Mac for instant adjustments, adds support for the latest Audio Unit plugins, correctly displays battery info for wireless headphones, and improves the menu bar icon to always show the output volume. SoundSource 5 is regularly priced at $39 but has an introductory price of $29 through the end of August. If you previously purchased SoundSource 4, you can upgrade to version 5 for $19. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)