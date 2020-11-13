Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.1.1, a maintenance update that brings initial compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur as well as several improvements and bug fixes to the audio control utility. The release also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.5 (with initial Big Sur compatibility), returns Text to Speech audio capture support (fixing a regression in version 5.1), fixes an issue with incorrectly calculated bandwidth settings to improve the Headphone EQ sound, returns the capability to add multiple Special Sources to Favorites, and ensures that the last-open item is correctly remembered between launches in all cases now.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba issued version 5.1.2 with backend updates to improve compatibility with the new M1 chip-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). SoundSource 5.1.2 also ensures that the blue System “accent” color is no longer improperly ignored on 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 16 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)