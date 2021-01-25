Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.2.1, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.6.2 to work around an incompatibility with future macOS updates running on M1-based Macs. The audio control utility fixes a bug that caused the Headphone EQ effect to apply the wrong correction curves between sample rate changes, properly respects the Follow System Accent Color preference, improves the memory footprint related to SoundSource’s Undo history, and no longer unnecessarily adds digital muting to audio redirected to a muted device. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 23 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)