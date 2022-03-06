Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.3.10

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.10, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.8 to improve reliability when using Bluetooth audio devices. The audio control utility relaunches more reliably if the app crashes due to a third-party audio effects plug-in, properly recognizes audio from EVE Online, enables you to adjust sound effects played by VoiceOver, fixes a rare bug that caused audio clicks to occur at the start of sound playback when running at higher sample rates, and adds a hidden preference for “Force software volume control” to control the volume on devices that inaccurately claim to allow volume adjustment. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About SoundSource 5.3.10

