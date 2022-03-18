Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.3.11

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.11, a maintenance release for the audio control utility with bug fixes and improvements. The update resolves an issue where Audio Unit effects would fail to load in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves handling of instances where an application’s bundle identifier changes (fixing an acute issue with the Mumble voice chat app), fixes a bug that caused volume adjustments to be less noticeable than expected, and ensures the menu bar icon no longer disappears after Control-clicking it in Mojave and 10.15 Catalina. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About SoundSource 5.3.11

