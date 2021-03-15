Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.3.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.2, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7 to improve drift correction and upgrade the sample rate converter. The audio control utility modifies its popover behavior to better accommodate your desired on-screen layout, improves support for Loopback virtual audio devices, enables audio capture from Xcode’s Simulator, tweaks the Magic Boost effect for improved spoken-word audio, ensures Custom Profiles imported into the Headphone EQ will now apply correct Q values, and fixes a bug where certain applications (Catalyst apps, as well as iOS apps running on M1-based Macs) could be captured and processed twice. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About SoundSource 5.3.2

