Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.3, correcting how the audio control utility handles AirPlay devices and enhancing support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The update also improves adjusting the audio of iOS apps running on M1-based Macs, correctly saves Volume Overdrive settings between launches, and improves Mute buttons with a new standard “pressed” visual state. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 26 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)