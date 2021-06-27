Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.4, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.1 to correct some rare issues. The audio control utility also no longer fails to change devices due to rare problems caused by lower-quality USB devices, ensures that using subdevices of aggregate devices works as expected, fixes a regression in the response time for Magic Boost, and rectifies an issue with using keyboard shortcuts for 1/4 increments for volume control. Rogue Amoeba also switches to publishing its manual online instead of integrating it into the app, and SoundSource now features a Check for Test Releases hidden preference that enables you to receive notice of pre-release versions. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 26 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)