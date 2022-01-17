Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.9 with a couple of welcome tweaks for the audio control utility. The release now reveals the pinned SoundSource window when clicking the menu bar icon instead of calling it back to the menu bar, improves the volume sliders to unmute the knob when moved, rectifies an issue that caused Firefox audio to appear twice in SoundSource, and corrects a problem with macOS Shortcuts that displayed non-functional Shortcuts for SoundSource. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)