Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SoundSource 5.3.9

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3.9 with a couple of welcome tweaks for the audio control utility. The release now reveals the pinned SoundSource window when clicking the menu bar icon instead of calling it back to the menu bar, improves the volume sliders to unmute the knob when moved, rectifies an issue that caused Firefox audio to appear twice in SoundSource, and corrects a problem with macOS Shortcuts that displayed non-functional Shortcuts for SoundSource. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 25.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SoundSource 5.3.9

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum