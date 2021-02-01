Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.3

Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.3, a big update to the audio control utility that brings faster device switching with in-app keyboard shortcuts. Use SoundSource’s global hotkey to reveal SoundSource, then press Command-0 to highlight the Output Device’s device selector. Arrow to your desired device, hit Return, and you’re done. The release also adds a new Bypass Effects option to disable effects processing for a specified application or output device, enables the Headphone EQ effect to load custom-created profiles, improves SoundSource’s Undo support, ensures the app no longer incorrectly takes keyboard shortcuts when its main window is not open, updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.6.3, and provides full compatibility with M1-based Macs. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 24.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About SoundSource 5.3

