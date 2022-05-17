SoundSource 5.5.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has issued SoundSource 5.5 with support for the Shortcuts app in macOS 12 Monterey, enabling you to automate changing device volumes, setting effect presets, toggling effects processing, and more. The audio control utility makes it so saved Audio Unit effects presets can now be read by other applications, enables you to label audio effects with custom names, properly recognizes audio from Stardew Valley (my farming crazy son will appreciate this news), resolves a graphical glitch that could occur when dragging plug-in windows, and updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.8 with a workaround for FaceTime volume issues when using the built-in microphone.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba issued version 5.5.1 to fix a bug that could prevent the app from launching in rare setups with saved presets for certain Audio Units and to ensure that clicking the first band of AUNBandEQ no longer leads to a hang. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 26.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)