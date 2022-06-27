SoundSource 5.5.3

Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba issued SoundSource 5.5.2, updating the audio control utility with Audio Capture Engine 11.8.1 to improve audio capture reliability. Additionally, the Audio Capture Engine update reduces CPU usage in many common audio flows and improves clock synchronization across devices. SoundSource also now correctly displays factory presets for third-party Audio Units that include them, improves high sample rate audio streams to avoid choppy or distorted audio, improves how it determines what process is playing audio, fixes a bug where high sample rate audio would fail to be processed, and ensures the main SoundSource window will no longer get stuck between displays when opened using the global hotkey.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba issued version 5.5.3, updating Audio Capture Engine to version 11.8.2 to fix a critical regression that could cause a problematic memory leak when using meters. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 26.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)