Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

SoundSource 5.5.4

Rogue Amoeba issued SoundSource 5.5.4, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.8.3 to improve audio capture reliability. The audio control utility now correctly lists all available input devices in the Get Devices shortcut, no longer incorrectly displays the Piezo app as an input device for SoundSource, and fixes a bug that could cause some Audio Unit plugins to fail to load or crash. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 31 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.