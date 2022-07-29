Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba issued SoundSource 5.5.4, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.8.3 to improve audio capture reliability. The audio control utility now correctly lists all available input devices in the Get Devices shortcut, no longer incorrectly displays the Piezo app as an input device for SoundSource, and fixes a bug that could cause some Audio Unit plugins to fail to load or crash. ($39 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 31 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)